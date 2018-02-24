CSU representatives of the National Pan-Hellenic Council talk about Black History Month

Fraternities and sororities on Columbus State’s campus are aiming to make a difference in the community and celebrate Black History Month at the same time.

Members of two local chapters of national fraternities and sororities stopped by News Leader 9 to discuss what being part of these organizations mean to them.

“It’s great, because never in a million years did I think that I would get to lead the organization I always wanted to be in,” said Lyndsey Graddick, President of Columbus State’s chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Graddick also said that they have been working with girls at Double Churches Middle School on their Black History Month program. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest Greek-lettered organization established by college-educated African-American women, so Double Churches Middle School wanted their help in creating their program.

“We like to remember the people in our path who have helped pave the way for us,” said Jose Rosario, a member of Columbus State’s chapter of Iota Phi Theta Fraterntity, Inc.

Alpha Kappa Alpha and Iota Phi Theta are just two of the National Pan-Hellenic Council’s nine organizations, called The Divine 9, on CSU’s campus.

Rosario also said that all nine of these organizations come together to make a positive impact in the community by partnering with such organizations as the Boys and Girls Club, women’s shelters, and the Valley Rescue Mission.

