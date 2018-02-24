TRAFFIC: Traffic light out on Hilton Ave. and Warm Springs Rd. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

The traffic light at the intersection of Hilton Ave. and Warm Springs Rd. is not working properly.

Traffic is currently being directed by a police officer.

Drivers should expect a potential minor delay if they are traveling through the area.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

