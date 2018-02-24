Dothan Chief of Police issues strong message for new recruits

Dothan Chief of Police Steve Parrish has released a statement in response to reports of deputies not entering Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the school shooting.

“Being a law enforcement officer has and will always require compassion and ‘guts,’” said Parrish in a post on Facebook. “If you don’t have both of these, then you need to find another line of work.”

Chief Parrish also says that while there is a lot of “hate and distrust” toward law enforcement, there is also a feeling of passion and support for law enforcement, which compels people who may not be cut out for law enforcement to pursue it as a career.

Chief Parrish says that he would rather be surrounded by a crying family with a flag-draped casket than live with the guilt of knowing that he had a duty to protect children and failed.

He ends his post by saying, “You candidates think about that before you show up for the PT test next week; and long and hard before you take that oath of office.”

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.