Overturned 18-wheeler near exit 60 on I-85 in Opelika

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Brandon Etheredge/WTVM)
OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) -

An 18-wheeler tractor trailer has overturned on highway I-85 in Opelika.

Sheriff Jay Jones has confirmed that Opelika police are on the scene.

Traffic is currently at a standstill in the northbound lanes.

Drivers should attempt to find an alternate route if planning to go through there.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

