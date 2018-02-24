Jordan High School hosts annual car show fundraiser

Jordan High School saw near-record numbers for its annual car show Saturday morning.

The event which typically is held at Jordan High was moved this year to Hollywood Connection due to construction at the school. The move did not seem to hurt participation, shortly after the event began 180 cars were already on display.

“The charity events are where it’s at,” says exhibitor Bill Miller. Miller has been showing cars for decades. His love for cars began when he was in high school.

“I do car shows for the fun,” says Miller. “I don’t ever set out to win a trophy, obviously I have a lot of trophies that I am about to set up for a display over the years. It is just fun. I have been doing car shows since the 70’s.”

Today's event is designed to raise money the school would not have otherwise.

“The money we raise from the car show goes directly back to the school for whatever purpose we deem necessary,” says Mr. Harris, automotive teacher at Jordan. “Sometimes it is to fix something in the media center or we have a shortage with a student needing to pay dues for a field trip or something. There’s a lot of different ways that it is used.”

You can still donate if you did not make it by today. Donations can be taken to the school office or online at the school's website.

