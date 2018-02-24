Museum hosts festival celebrating 100 years of Ft. Benning

Celebrating 100 years of military service and tradition in the Chattahoochee Valley, families across the community spent the day at the National Infantry Museum to celebrate Fort Benning and its impact on American history.

The all-day festival, sponsored by TSYS, saw crowds pack the museum's galleries, eagerly learning about the U.S. Army Infantry's history.

Volunteers in historical military wardrobe also shared their knowledge on the infantry's weapons from 1775 to 2018, hosting a live exhibit and demonstration on what enlisted men used in conflicts ranging from the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, Vietnam War, and beyond.

People also soaked in some sun, but the effort was worth it...lines of children and "young" adults climbing inside old tanks and armored cars, and asking questions, which soldiers like Sgt. First Class Justin Bolin were happy to answer.

"We've been fielding questions, basically on the life of a drill sergeant, life of a trainee, the activity they can expect," he said.

Saturday's celebration also offered Bolin and his colleagues, including SFC Christine Reel, a chance to meet the generation that served before them.

"I've shaken the hand of WWII veterans today, just tons of veterans," she said. "To know we're all part of that one team, concept, is incredibly humbling."

