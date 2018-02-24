House of Heroes teams with local organizations to repair homes

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of House of Heroes partnered with Veterans of Anthem and Upatoi United Methodist Church today to make home repairs to ‘Be a Hero for a Hero.’

Volunteers from Veterans of Anthem worked on the home of Mrs. Pearlie Johnson, the widow of Staff Sergeant John Johnson.

SSG Johnson served 20 years in the Army and received a Purple Heart. He passed away in 2003.

Volunteers from Upatoi United Methodist Church worked on the home of Staff Sergeant Jose Seijo and his wife, Vera.

They cleaned the yards, raked leaves and pressure washed the homes.

Organizers say it felt great to give back.

Local high school and college students also came out today along with other local veteran organizations.

