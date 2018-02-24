MCSB member and State Representative organize college fair

Carver High School students got a chance to shop around for a future school today.

Twenty colleges and universities came out for a college fair organized State Representative Carolyn Hugley and Muscogee County School Board member Pat Hugley-Green.

“It betters them as a person and it helps later in life in finding a career,” said Andre Harris, a parent attending the event.

Parents and potential students had the opportunity to learn about college readiness, student-athlete success and financial aid assistance.

This was the third year Carver High has hosted this fair.

