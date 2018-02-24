Sickle cell organization needs volunteers to help patients

Sickle cell disease affects approximately 100,000 people in the United States, with it being more prevalent in African-Americans and Hispanics.

The Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Valley Region is working hard to help combat the illness.

This morning, the organization held its 23rd annual Sickle Cell Heritage Breakfast at the Clarion Inn on Manchester Expy. In Columbus.

President Lois Williams told the crowd that the non-profit needs volunteers and financial donations to help them overcome the many challenges and struggles sickle cell patients face in the community.

News Leader 9’s very own Roslyn Giles was the emcee for the event.

