CSU splits senior day basketball games, heads to Peach Belt Conference

By Paul Stockman, Sports Reporter
COLUMBUS, GA WTVM) - Saturday, Feb. 24 marked the end of an era, as five seniors at Columbus State took the floor for the final regular season game at the Lumpkin Center.

CSU finished the day with mixed results, however, as the women took home a win, while the men lost in their regular season finales.

CSU’s women’s team took a big victory over Clayton State to close out their season before the conference tournament. A 30-point fourth quarter helped the Lady Cougars drop the Lakers 80-53. Machala Raymonville, the only senior on the women’s team, led the Cougars with 23 points.

Things didn’t go as well for the men. They dropped their contest 84-67. All four seniors were the top four scorers for the Cougars. Darius Joell led the charge with 19, JaCori Payne finished with 18, Marcus Dixon had eight points and Vic Ellis ended the day with seven.

Now it’s on to the Peach Belt Conference Tournament for both teams. Even though Saturday was the last game of the regular season in the Lumpkin Center, the Lady Cougars return to their home court next Wednesday for the opening round of the conference tourney against Francis Marion.



CSU’s men’s team faces Clayton State once again, this time on the road in Morrow, Georgia.

