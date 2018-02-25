Woman trapped in car following accident on J.R. Allen Pkwy.

A car accident on the J.R. Allen Pkwy. bridge stopped westbound traffic for about an hour Saturday night, Feb. 25.

Police say emergency crews were working to free a trapped female passenger from her vehicle.

The Muscogee Co. Coroner has confirmed that have been no deaths from this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

