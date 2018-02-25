Man escapes capture after crash Saturday evening

Columbus police are on the lookout for a man who escaped capture after a car crash on Elm Dr.

According to police, a suspect with outstanding warrants was pulled over before the driver led officers on a high-speed chase.

Police say the driver then drove into a tree, got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Residents on Elm Dr. say they have never seen or heard anything like this in their neighborhood.

“I’m definitely going to get in the house as soon as possible after this, because for all I know, he’s still out in the neighborhood and can still be, you know. I heard from the officer that he has a gun,” said neighbor Caleb Pittman.

The suspect was driving a blue PT Cruiser. Police say that if you see a suspicious character in your area to contact police as soon as possible.

