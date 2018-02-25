Coca-Cola Space Science Center hosts Columbus Toy and Comic Book Show

Comic books came to life today at the Coca-Cola Space Science Center for the Columbus Toy and Comic Book Show. The event, held twice a year, brought new and returning visitors to the center.

"It's a really fun way to bond with some people," said Spencer Carden who came to the event to sell comics with his grandfather.

"We're trying to just have different people to come and enjoy and see what the museum is all about," said Dutch Cummings, Coordinator of Visitor Service for the Coca-Cola Space Science Center. "We have a lot of great astronomy equipment and things to look at, a full dome planetarium theater and a ton of great artifacts that I actually flew in space."

Cummings says the comic book show is the perfect avenue to make that happen.

"They come and enjoy something that they love like comic books and toys and collecting and costuming and that's what her stuff and then we expose them to our museum as well," said Cummings.

In addition to the comic and toy show, the museum has additional exhibits that travel to get people interested in science.

"We go to different locations and bring our telescopes. Our astronomy professor Dr. Williams, she'll have her crew with her and also the telescopes and you can look at the night sky," said Cummings.

