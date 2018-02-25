Alabama holds severe weather tax free weekend

When it comes to severe weather, it is always best to prepare before a storm arrives.

This weekend, the state of Alabama is holding its annual tax free weekend to help with that.

Batteries, tarps, flashlights, even weather radios and generators will be tax-free.

The idea behind this weekend is not only to give folks a tax break on emergency weather-related supplies but also remind them to be prepared.

One hardware store employee says kerosene lamps are a very popular item this year.

“People feel like having kerosene lamps as well in case power goes out and you can rely on that a little bit longer than you can a flashlight,” said Caleb Hipp, an employee at Lewter’s Hardware. “Often it’s a little bit more light that covers a whole room instead of just a fixed area like a flashlight does.”

The sales tax ends Sunday night and the tax break applies to supplies that are less than sixty dollars.

