CPD searching for white Nissan, person in car allegedly fires shots, crashes and flees scene

Columbus police confirm they are looking for a white Nissan vehicle after a person in the car allegedly fired shots into another vehicle in Phenix City.

Police say the second vehicle involved then followed the white Nissan into Columbus and both vehicles were involved in an accident near Williams Road.

The white Nissan then fled the scene heading towards Harris county.

No injuries are reported in either incident.

Police say they are working to gather more information about the white Nissan but do say it has a California tag and anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

