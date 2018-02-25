Former 'Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta' star keynotes motivational mix - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Former 'Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta' star keynotes motivational mixer

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Many in Columbus, who may feel discouraged, depressed, or simply going through a rough time in life were able to get some words of encouragement at the 2nd Annual Mack Coutoure Motivational Mixer Saturday.

“I’m looking for motivation for myself. I’m a business owner myself just getting started,” said Marion Neal. 

Mack Couture's aim was to help empower young business owners like Marion, small businesses, and even personal growth by helping the local community mix and mingle to build relationships as well as showcase their products. 

“We just want to let everybody know that they can still be motivated. Don’t get stuck in your current situation. The greater is always better,” says CEO Jessica Gates.

The keynote speaker for the event was Alexandria Robinson, who was featured on "Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta" and is the former wife of Atlanta native and hip-hop artist Yung Joc. She spoke about her experiences and how to move forward in the midst of adversity.

“You have to stay prayed up, push, persevere, find your heart, find your passion so that you can help encourage others,” said Robinson. 

Organizers say the event is all about uplifting the community and help Columbus grow as a city.

”We have to motivate the people so that we can make sure we all have a magnificent 2018. So we want to take it to the next level go even higher and encourage everyone, motivate everyone to live their best life now,” said Mack Representative Shanta Patrick.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Father accused of killing baby after losing video game

    Father accused of killing baby after losing video game

    Sunday, February 25 2018 5:15 AM EST2018-02-25 10:15:48 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 5:15 AM EST2018-02-25 10:15:48 GMT
    The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes. (Source: Chester County District Attorney’s Office/KYW/CNN)The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes. (Source: Chester County District Attorney’s Office/KYW/CNN)

    The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.

    More >>

    The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.

    More >>

  • Woman says cemetery lost her father's casket

    Woman says cemetery lost her father's casket

    Monday, February 26 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-02-26 10:58:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-02-26 10:58:17 GMT
    The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite. (Source: Vasel Family/WRTV/CNN)The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite. (Source: Vasel Family/WRTV/CNN)

    The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.

    More >>

    The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.

    More >>

  • Walmart road rage incident lands one behind bars

    Walmart road rage incident lands one behind bars

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:37 AM EST2018-02-26 14:37:56 GMT
    A road rage incident was captured on video outside a Jackson Walmart. Source: ViewerA road rage incident was captured on video outside a Jackson Walmart. Source: Viewer

    The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.

    More >>

    The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly