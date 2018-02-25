Former 'Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta' star keynotes motivational mixer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Many in Columbus, who may feel discouraged, depressed, or simply going through a rough time in life were able to get some words of encouragement at the 2nd Annual Mack Coutoure Motivational Mixer Saturday.

“I’m looking for motivation for myself. I’m a business owner myself just getting started,” said Marion Neal.

Mack Couture's aim was to help empower young business owners like Marion, small businesses, and even personal growth by helping the local community mix and mingle to build relationships as well as showcase their products.

“We just want to let everybody know that they can still be motivated. Don’t get stuck in your current situation. The greater is always better,” says CEO Jessica Gates.

The keynote speaker for the event was Alexandria Robinson, who was featured on "Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta" and is the former wife of Atlanta native and hip-hop artist Yung Joc. She spoke about her experiences and how to move forward in the midst of adversity.

“You have to stay prayed up, push, persevere, find your heart, find your passion so that you can help encourage others,” said Robinson.

Organizers say the event is all about uplifting the community and help Columbus grow as a city.



”We have to motivate the people so that we can make sure we all have a magnificent 2018. So we want to take it to the next level go even higher and encourage everyone, motivate everyone to live their best life now,” said Mack Representative Shanta Patrick.

