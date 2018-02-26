TRAFFIC: Tree down on Bedford Ave. and Old Cusseta Rd.

A four-year-old was shot in the head Monday around 8: 30 a.m. Police say the shooting happened on Whitesville Road.More >>
The City of Lagrange is warning residents that utility crews will be working on a water main leak.More >>
On Thursday morning, Auburn Junior High School’s administration was notified of an incident involving a student who posted on social media a threat towards the school.More >>
IHOP Restaurants around Columbus are participating in the 13th annual IHOP National Pancake Day event.More >>
As spring and summer approach, many families are looking for camps to send their kids to.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >>
A prisoner on Texas death row for the dragging death of a man nearly two decades ago in East Texas has lost a federal court appeal, moving him a step close to execution for the hate crime. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week turned down an appeal from 43-year-old John William King, condemned for the June 1998 slaying of James Byrd, Junior. Evidence showed the 49-year-old Byrd was chained by his ankles to the back of a pickup truck an...More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
