South's largest solar plant coming to Georgia

(WTVM) - Georgia could soon be the home of the south’s largest solar plant.



Arizona-based First Solar Company has announced plans to build a 2,000-acre solar facility in Twiggs County, south of Macon.



The plant could bring 300 to 400 construction jobs and once the plant is up and running it is expecting to generate 450-gigawatt hours a year.



That equals enough power to meet the needs of about 33,000 Georgia households.

