Officer, K-9 duo receive top awards at Dothan K-9 seminar

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – An Auburn police officer and his K-9 received a top award at the 22nd Annual K-9 Seminar held by the Dothan Police Department.

Officer Coreano and his 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, Mark, were awarded the Top Narcotics Dog award in early February.

Mark is a detection K-9 who specializes in illegal narcotics.

The duo competed against 43 teams from Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and the Carolinas.

Officer Coreano and Mark joined the Auburn Police Division in 2014 after serving together in Afghanistan.

This is the second time the team has received the Top Narcotics Dog Award, among several others.

In 2014 they received first place Police K-9 Team at the AMK9’s U.S. Canine Biathlon.

