4-year-old girl shot in the head in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A four-year-old girl was shot in the head Monday around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the shooting happened on Whitesville Road at Benjamin Hill Apartments.

There is no word if the child was playing with the gun or someone shot the child.

Sgt. Robert Kirby with the LaGrange Police Department says two siblings and the mother were in the apartment at the time of the incident.

The girl was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.

This case is under investigation.

