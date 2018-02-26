UPDATE: 4-year-old girl shot in the head is in stable condition - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: 4-year-old girl shot in the head is in stable condition

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
and Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A four-year-old girl was shot in the head Monday around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the shooting happened on Whitesville Road at Benjamin Hill Apartments and appears to be accidental.

A LaGrange investigator says the girl's 7-year-old brother, 2-year-old brother, and 26-year-old mother were in the complex at the time of the incident. 

"It was not a handgun...I can tell you that," the investigator said. 

Officials say the child should be out of surgery and in stable condition at an Atlanta area hospital.

This case is under investigation.

