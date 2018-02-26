UPDATE: 4-year-old girl shot in the head is in stable condition

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A four-year-old girl was shot in the head Monday around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the shooting happened on Whitesville Road at Benjamin Hill Apartments and appears to be accidental.

A LaGrange investigator says the girl's 7-year-old brother, 2-year-old brother, and 26-year-old mother were in the complex at the time of the incident.

"It was not a handgun...I can tell you that," the investigator said.

Officials say the child should be out of surgery and in stable condition at an Atlanta area hospital.

4 year old in critical condition that was shot in head , not certain if it was an accidental. 7 year old brother, 2 year old brother, 26 year old mother all in complex when the incident happened. pic.twitter.com/bEAm7GJQ9u — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) February 26, 2018

This case is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.