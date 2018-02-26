LIST: Spring and summer camps in the Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – As spring and summer approach, many families are looking for camps to send their kids to. A few local organizations have already released dates for their camps.

Here is a list of upcoming camps for kids in the Chattahoochee Valley:

Michael’s spring Make Camp – March – April, for the full list click here.

National Infantry Museum – March

Spring Break Activ8 – Columbus State University March 26-30 for full list of camps click here.

