LIST: Spring and summer camps in the Valley

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – As spring and summer approach, many families are looking for camps to send their kids to. A few local organizations have already released dates for their camps. 

Here is a list of upcoming camps for kids in the Chattahoochee Valley:

  • Michael’s spring Make Camp – March – April, for the full list click here.
  • National Infantry Museum – March
  • Spring Break Activ8 – Columbus State University March 26-30 for full list of camps click here.

