IHOP restaurants around Columbus to raise money for National Pancake Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – IHOP Restaurants around Columbus are participating in the 13th annual IHOP National Pancake Day event.

National Pancake Day is a part of IHOP’s 60 Days of Giving Campaign, which is the brand’s signature philanthropic event when the restaurant chain gives away free pancakes from on Feb. 27th from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

All related activities will directly benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities dedicated to finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases that affect children and families.

“For 60 years, IHOP and our franchisees have made it our mission to support the communities we serve. IHOP National Pancake Day is our declaration to pancake lovers everywhere that we are committed to giving back in meaningful ways,” said Darren Rebelez, President of IHOP. “At IHOP, we think doing good is delicious. Every stack of pancakes we serve on our signature day counts towards helping our charity partners improve the health and lives of millions of children and families across the country.”

Between now and March, guests have several ways to support The Children’s Hospital at Columbus Regional Health, including:

Visiting any IHOP Restaurant on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, during event hours* and donating to the featured charity after enjoying a free stack of IHOP’s world-famous Buttermilk Pancakes.



Purchasing a wall icon in increments of $1, $5, $20 or $100 between January 31 and February 27, 2018, to show support. Guests who purchase a $5 wall icon will receive a $5 coupon good for a future purchase of $10 or more (valid at participating restaurants only).



Enjoying a meal at any IHOP restaurant between January 31 and March 31, 2018, and making an in-restaurant cash contribution or on-check donation to the featured charity partner.

To help bolster efforts, the brand has again teamed up with leading global service organization, Kiwanis International, who will serve as the official volunteer partner for IHOP National Pancake Day.

For more information on IHOP National Pancake Day and the 60 Days of Giving campaign, including restaurant hours and charity support by the restaurant, please visit here.

