Lagrange to fix water main leak that may interrupt service

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The City of Lagrange is warning residents that utility crews will be working on a water main leak.

Work on the leak will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 27th and it may affect residential water service.

A 20” water main leaving the filter plant on Cameron Mill Rd. is leaking and needs to be repaired as soon as possible.

A crew will be uncovering the pipe tomorrow morning to inspect the damage. Crews hope that the leak can be fixed without an interruption in service, but should the main have to be turned off, customers on the streets listed below will be impacted.

Here is a list of roads that will be affected:

Deal Drive

Loblolly Road

Jackson Creek Drive

Millridge Drive

Victoria Drive

Victoria Pointe

Morgan Drive

Foxcroft Drive

482 – 980 Cameron Mill Road (north side only)

The earliest water could be turned off is 9:00 a.m. and work should be completed by 5:00 p.m.

If customers experience any discolored water or pressure loss during or following the work, they are requested to run their tap for a few minutes to flush their service line.

To clear water mains, the city will be running hydrants.

If you have any questions, residents are instructed to call the Lagrange dispatch office at 706-883-2130.

