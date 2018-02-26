CSU theater student earns rare scholarship to National Fellowship

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One Columbus State University theater student puts on an impressive show and earns a full paid scholarship to a prestigious fellowship in Washington, D.C.

De’Marcus Monroe, who is a senior at CSU, headed to the Region IV American Theatre College Festival in Americus, GA to compete for a chance to attend the organization’s national festival.

Monroe received an all-expense paid scholarship to attend the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Directing Initiative. Out of thousands of students who participate in the regional festivals nationwide, ultimately only about 15 participants are selected for the fellowship.

“This is showing me that this can be a career and that theatre students can go just as many places as those in traditional careers,” said Monroe. “It is truly an honor.”

To participate in the regional festival, he had to be nominated for his work in directing CSU performances. Then he was responsible for preparing a scene, director’s statement, and director’s book. He had to recruit peers to practice and perform the scene at the festival. Fellow CSU students, Macy Frazier, Zamar Griffin, Jennifer Jones, Roberto Mendez, and Nick Rulon, volunteered for the roles.

“The judges were so impressed with my director’s book that they said it was a graduate-level book,” said Monroe. “I think it is because of the professors at CSU’s Theatre Department. Each one has given me something to grow upon as a performer and a director.”

Monroe will attend the Choreographers Society Directing Initiative in D.C. this July. He graduates in May with a bachelor’s of fine arts in theatre performance.

