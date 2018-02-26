Motorcyclist dies following crash in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 47-year-old man on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says Paul Lott, of Opelika, went on a motorcycle ride and never returned.

Lott was killed when he 2015 Harley-Davidson he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Lott’s family contacted the sheriff’s office who kept an eye out for him.

He was later located by a family member Monday morning near Hopewell Church/ Lee Road 136 intersection in the woods.

ALEA is investigating this accident.

