CCS releases statement on a 'matter related to school safety'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Calvary Christian School administration met with a representative of the Columbus Police Department in response to a matter related to school safety.

After a full review on Monday, Feb. 26 with CPD, parents of students, and students involved, Calvary administration and CPD found that there was no credible threat to the school or students.

“Calvary Christian School continues to make school safety a high priority and fully investigates all information received. Thank you for your continued prayers for the safety of students at our school and all area schools,” Headmaster Jim Koan said in a release.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.