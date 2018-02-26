LaGrange police searching for credit card fraud suspect

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange police are searching for a credit card fraud suspect.

Police say that a man committed credit card fraud on Feb. 21 at a Summit on Whitesville Road.

If you have any information about the identity of this subject, please contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $100 for information identifying this suspect.

