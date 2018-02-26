Thomas St. murder suspect turns himself into CPD

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man wanted for murder turned himself into police.

On Feb. 15 the Columbus Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Thomas Street regarding a person being shot.

Police discovered Darnell Jackson, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound. Jackson was taken to Midtown Medical Center ER where he passed away.

The investigation led to a murder warrant for 39-year-old Travis Eugene Thomas.

Thomas’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

