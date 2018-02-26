No one injured following hit-and-run involving MCSD school bus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has received notification of an accident that involved a school bus and another vehicle Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred inside of the bus loop at Northside High School, while students were loading for transportation, upon dismissal this afternoon. The report indicated that a driver hit the side of the school bus while it was inside of the loading zone on campus.

The driver, who hit the bus, then left the scene of the accident, resulting in a hit-and-run incident.

The bus driver then notified administrators, who then contacted all of the students’ parents and law enforcement.

“We are fortunate that no injuries have been reported, from personnel or the 50 students involved, as a result of this accident,” the Muscogee County School District said. “We are working in collaboration with law enforcement to identify the driver of the vehicle and proceed accordingly to ensure we transport the students of Muscogee County to and from school in a safe manner.”

The accident is currently under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.