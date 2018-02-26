City of Opelika hosts ribbon cutting for new roundabout

The City of Opelika hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon for a new roundabout.

The new roundabout marks the completion phase of three of the Frederick Road project that began nearly 20 years ago.

"It's all to design and improve connectivity from historic downtown Opelika and Tiger Town," says Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

Construction on the traffic circle began in September.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.