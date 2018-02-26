GUEST SEGMENT: BBB warns against 'grandparent scam' aimed towards the elderly

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public of a scam that’s targeted towards the elderly.

Kelvin Collins from the Central Georgia Better Business Bureau explains that the ‘grandparent scam’ involves a scammer posing to be the grandchild of an elderly person as a ploy to receive money.

Collins further details the grandparent scam and explains how it’s impacting people today. He gives warning signs of the scam and advises what people should do if they think or know someone who is a victim.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.