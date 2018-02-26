WAITR explains why it may not deliver to your home

The food delivery service WAITR launched in the Columbus area Feb. 15.

A partnership with nearly 40 restaurants allows for food delivery services with a click of a button. However, some people around the Chattahoochee Valley say the service excludes people in certain parts of the city.

“I looked at every restaurant radius and I’m not in any of them,” said one WTVM viewer.

Another viewer says “I downloaded [the app] days in advance. I was super excited because I am a big homebody and I love ordering food for delivery. The day of the app’s launch I was ready to use it that night. I had my promo code and everything. I started going through the restaurants one by one, and my joy turned into disappointment as not a single one was in my area.”

The service reportedly only allows for deliveries within 20 minutes of the restaurant.

“We try to keep our delivery zones within 20 minutes of that restaurant partner to keep the integrity of the food,” says Whitney Savoie, marketing development director for WAITR.

According to some people in the Chattahoochee Valley, the 20 minutes from some restaurants is not all that accurate.

People in the far north side of town, and specifically South Columbus are left out of the fast delivery services.

According to officials at WAITR, they are working on expanding to restaurants located in other parts of the city. They say the lack of options and delivery locations are not intentional.

Savoie says expansion is in the plans for the near future.

“Expansion takes time, as the market grows, we will be able to grow our delivery zone, so as we add more restaurant partners, we will be able to expand that delivery zone to service more people,” says Savoie.

Columbus reportedly serves as one of the company’s largest launches offering a selection of over 40 restaurants.

WAITR workers deliver between 170 and 200 orders per day.

