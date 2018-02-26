Loachapoka falls in state semifinals

Loachapoka’s dream of a possible state championship came to an end Monday in Birmingham.

Despite a tough effort, the Lady Indians fell 40-28 to Spring Garden in the state semifinals at Legacy Arena.



Colby Cox led the Indians with 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to top Tiyonna Rogers and the Panthers of Spring Garden. Rogers finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds.



It ends what was a great season for Loachapoka. Each of the past two years, they made it to the quarterfinals, falling just short of a trip to Birmingham.



Loachapoka finishes the season 22-5.





