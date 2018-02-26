University of Michigan Gospel Chorale celebrates 45th anniversary in Columbus

The University of Michigan Gospel Chorale visited a church in Columbus Monday to celebrate its 45th anniversary.

The chorale is a faith-based multicultural group that showcases its talents and abilities both on and off campus. The chorale was in concert at Holsey Chapel CME Church. The group also features a dance and sign language ministry.

"People from around the country in all different places are supportive of us ministering the word of God to different people and trying us young people to do what we're called to do," says Julian Goods, director of the chorale.

The event was free to attend.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.