Lanett to play for third straight state championship

Make it three straight trips to the state championship for the Lanett Panthers.

Monday, the 2A defending state champs once again punched their ticket to the title game thanks to a 75-64 victory over Aliceville in the semifinals.



Lanett used a dominant presence in the paint to keep a lead on the Yellow Jackets. They scored 56 of their 75 points in the lane and grabbed 44 rebounds as a team.



After an 18-9 first quarter lead, the Panthers were able to hold off Aliceville the rest of the way.



Anquavious Pollard led the way with 22 points. Terrion Truitt and Emmanuel Littles were second and third on the team with 21 and 15 points respectively. Littles had a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds.



Up next, the Panthers go for their third straight state title when they take on St. Luke’s this Friday. Tip-off in the 2A State Championship game is set for 11:45 a.m. EST/10:45 a.m.CST at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham.



