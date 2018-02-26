Columbus Community Orchestra hosts annual concert in honor of music composer

The Columbus Community Orchestra held its annual concert Monday night at Temple Israel in Columbus Monday night.

The concert was in honor of composer Leonard Bernstein’s centennial.

The Columbus Community Orchestra has been organized for around 19 years and is made up of all volunteers. The orchestra performs about five concerts each year which include the Temple Israel concert.

"It's the centennial of Leonard Bernstein. We're going to feature a lot of his music tonight and do a retrospective and look at various influences that he had," says William Fry, conductor of the Columbus Community Orchestra.

One of News Leader 9’s own, Felecia Malave, is part of the ensemble and played the oboe in Monday night’s concert.

