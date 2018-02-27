MCSD may lack funding for athletic complex near the new Spencer High

Students at one high school in Columbus will be seeing a new facility soon, but they may not get the athletic complex they were promised.

In March 2015, Columbus voters approved the SPLOST, or local one percent sales tax to improve or build Muscogee County School facilities. At that time, the city was promised a new athletic facility across from the new Spencer High School.

According to the Muscogee County School District, there may not be enough money available for the $11 million complex.

Students at Spencer High say it would be beneficial to have a complex in south Columbus for traveling purposes.

“It kind of stops our momentum. When you have your home field you have this thing about it being your own turf. When you travel, it's our home, but it doesn't feel the same as having your own field,” says Jacobie, a Spencer High football player.

"We were all excited about the new field. When we heard they were going to be building a new football field, especially for the soccer team, we were all for it," says Dwyane.

Some parents say they want to see the SPLOST money add up to better facilities like a new Spencer stadium, especially since they have been investing in the SPLOST for the past few years.

"We pay our money and we want to see it. Even on the south side as well. If they're going to build that school right there, they have the right to have the stadium there as well," says parent Vanessa English.

The School District's Director of Media Relations, Mercedes Parham, says the process is still at a premature stage and could shift gears at any time. She says more information would be available around the summer on if the facility would be built.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.