Auburn University reports money-throwing incident at Florida game

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The Auburn men's basketball program has reported an incident involving money to university officials.

A Twitter video shows Florida fans throwing dollar bills at the Auburn players as they walked off the court following a loss in Gainesville over the weekend.



Players were seen picking up the money and taking it to the locker room.



The incident was about Auburn's program being involved in an FBI investigation regarding using money to recruit players.



The team reported the money-throwing incident to the school's Compliance Department to avoid any NCAA violations.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.