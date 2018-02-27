CPD's Financial Crime Unit needs help identifying suspects - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD's Financial Crime Unit needs help identifying suspects

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
Connect
(Source: Columbus Police Department) (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects.

They appear to be one female and one male. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two individuals, contact Detective C. Truitt at 706-653-3424.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

Powered by Frankly