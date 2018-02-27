LaGrange Police searching for motorized bicycle - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LaGrange Police searching for motorized bicycle

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
(Source: LaGrange Police Department) (Source: LaGrange Police Department)

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The LaGrange Police Department is looking for a motorized bicycle.

The bicycle was stolen Monday, Feb. 26th from Boulevard Street in LaGrange.

If you have seen the bicycle and have any information on its location, contact Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

