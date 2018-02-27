Project LAUNCH hosting 'Let's Read Muscogee' event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Read Across America Day is approaching and Project LAUNCH is hosting a special reading program in the Valley and the Columbus Public Library will be honoring Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Project LAUNCH is teaming up with Literacy Alliance for “Let’s Read Muscogee” Friday, March 2nd.

Volunteers from around the Chattahoochee Valley community will be reading in daycare centers, Pre-K classrooms, and community centers.

Also on Friday at the Columbus Public Library, there will be a birthday celebration for Dr. Seuss’s birthday starting at 4 p.m.

Children are invited to play games, enjoy story time, and there will be a raffle. The event will last until 6 p.m.

“This is the second year Project Launch Georgia has been involved with Read Across America Day,” said Mia Neal, Project Launch Georgia Coordinator. “We hope parents will come to one of the events to find out about the help that is available if their child is having any social or emotional needs.”

There will be two other opportunities for Project LAUNCH Day on March 7th one event will be held from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. and another event will be held from 1:30-3 p.m.

Staff members will be making appointments for screenings for children in need. Children who attend will be receiving a free age-appropriate book, provided by Project LAUNCH.

