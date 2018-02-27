REPORT: Columbus mother leaves 3 children alone to party downtow - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

REPORT: Columbus mother leaves 3 children alone to party downtown

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lakeeshia Scott (Source: Musogee County Jail) Lakeeshia Scott (Source: Musogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested a woman for leaving her three children alone for more than 18 hours to party downtown, according to a police report.

Lakeeshia Scott, 36, was arrested and charged with three counts of cruelty to children and one count of reckless conduct. 

On Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. police were called to the 500 block of Farr Road in reference to meeting with a person.

The report says that Scott left her children alone without food and water while she was partying downtown. 

The investigation revealed that Scott was “highly intoxicated” after a video was posted on Snapchat. 

Police say she was also intoxicated during the interview.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly