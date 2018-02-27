REPORT: Columbus mother leaves 3 children alone to party downtown

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested a woman for leaving her three children alone for more than 18 hours to party downtown, according to a police report.

Lakeeshia Scott, 36, was arrested and charged with three counts of cruelty to children and one count of reckless conduct.

On Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. police were called to the 500 block of Farr Road in reference to meeting with a person.

The report says that Scott left her children alone without food and water while she was partying downtown.

The investigation revealed that Scott was “highly intoxicated” after a video was posted on Snapchat.

Police say she was also intoxicated during the interview.

