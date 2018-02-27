OHS girl's basketball team heads to State Championship game in Birmingham

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Opelika High School’s girl's basketball team left their school in style Tuesday.

For the first time ever the girl’s program is making it to the final 4 in basketball calling for a police escort.

The team is traveling to Birmingham to prepare for their game against Ramsay on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are 23-10 with a 5-0 undefeated region record.

The big game is expected to start at noon on Wednesday at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center.

