LaGrange police K-9 retires after cancer diagnosis

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange Police K-9 Rik is retiring after being diagnosed with cancer.

The six-year veteran of the force has lymphoma and is, fortunately, responding well to treatment.

Rik is a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois that began his training as a K9 in October 2012. He’s served the citizens of LaGrange for nearly six years. Bryant has been Rik’s handler for four years.

Rik’s handler Sgt. Clayton Bryant says he plans to take care of him for the rest of his life.

“There’s no telling how many houses or buildings he’s cleared so that a human officer didn’t have to or how many situations were defused by his mere presence,” Bryant says.

Bryant recently received a promotion so he will not be taking on another K9.

“Just as he’s had my back for several years and never quit on me, now it’s my turn and I’m not quitting on him,” he said.

While Rik responded well to treatment, it is expensive. The City of LaGrange has agreed to pay for all treatments needed to help Rik.

Sgt. Bryant says he would never let his former partner suffer. 

