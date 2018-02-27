Diners celebrate National Pancake Day fundraiser at IHOPs across the Chattahoochee Valley

Hungry diners across the Chattahoochee Valley stopped by local IHOPs throughout the day to celebrate National Pancake Day and to donate to help children receiving treatment at Columbus Regional Health.

Hundreds of pancakes steamed from out of the kitchen in IHOPs not just off Airport Thruway, but in Phenix City and Auburn.

Participating IHOPs served one free short stack of pancakes per guest.

In return, partners like Columbus Regional Health and Children's Miracle Network asked diners to donate what they can. Their contribution will go directly to help patients at the Children's Hospital in the Fountain City.

“Without funds from children’s miracle network, we wouldn’t have most of this equipment. So, it’s a really important organization," said Dr. Jerry Chen.

Dr. Chen, a member of the Neonatal Department at Columbus Regional Health, said with the money donated on last year’s National Pancake Day, the hospital started the first phase of its expansion and renovation to its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, also known as a NICU.

“We really feel very fortunate with all the philanthropy that’s in this area,” said Becky Cherrington, director of women and children’s services at Columbus Regional. “It helps us do everything that we really want to do with our families.”

Cherrington, Chen, and other hospital employees said they hope this year's Pancake Day will help them complete additions to the NICU and other upcoming projects.

