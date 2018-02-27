SEGMENT: March marks Colorectal Cancer Month - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SEGMENT: March marks Colorectal Cancer Month

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – March marks ‘Colorectal Cancer Month’ and Columbus Regional is partnering with West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition for free colorectal cancer screenings.

Here is a list of locations and dates you can pick up your at-home test:

  • March 1 – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Shirley B. Winston  located at 5025 Steam Mill Road
  • March 2 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    • John B. Amos Cancer Center located at 1831 5th Avenue
  • March 6 – 8 a.m. – noon
    • Valley Rescue Mission located at 2903 2nd Avenue
  • March 8 – 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
    • The Gallops Center located at 1212 15th St.
  • March 14 – 10 a.m. – noon
    • The Veranda at Ashley Station located ar 2321 Olive Street
  • March 21 – 10 a.m. – noon
    • The Cottages at Arbor Pointe located at 1454 Cupola Place
  • March 30 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. located at John B. Amos Cancer Center

For more details call (706) 660-0317.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly