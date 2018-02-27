SEGMENT: March marks Colorectal Cancer Month

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – March marks ‘Colorectal Cancer Month’ and Columbus Regional is partnering with West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition for free colorectal cancer screenings.

Here is a list of locations and dates you can pick up your at-home test:

March 1 – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Shirley B. Winston located at 5025 Steam Mill Road

March 2 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. John B. Amos Cancer Center located at 1831 5th Avenue

March 6 – 8 a.m. – noon Valley Rescue Mission located at 2903 2nd Avenue

March 8 – 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The Gallops Center located at 1212 15th St.

March 14 – 10 a.m. – noon The Veranda at Ashley Station located ar 2321 Olive Street

March 21 – 10 a.m. – noon The Cottages at Arbor Pointe located at 1454 Cupola Place

March 30 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. located at John B. Amos Cancer Center

For more details call (706) 660-0317.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.