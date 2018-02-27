High school student in Columbus claimed he had a gun, no weapon was found

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Rumors have been circulating across social media regarding a threat made at Shaw High School.

According to Columbus police, a student at the high school claimed he had a gun, but no weapon was found.

This comes one day after a threat circulating online alarming students, parents, and staff.

The alleged post reading, “No one blame themselves for what’s about to happen, all you guys stay safe.”

The online threat investigated by law enforcement,but was not substantiated as a credible threat.

One Muscogee County mom says these threats, even if they are fake, need to be taken more seriously, and parents should never be left in the dark on these scary situations.

“I think that they need to take the threats more seriously, and look at the warning signs of incidents like this that has happened previously," says a concerned parent of Shaw High School student.

We have reached out to the Muscogee County School District for more details.

Click here to watch our live newscasts.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.