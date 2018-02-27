Russell County Middle School hosts Black History Month celebration

Russell County Middle School hosted a celebration Tuesday to honor the history learned throughout Black History Month.

Students filled the school’s gym to enjoy singing, dancing, poetry, and even witness a painter create Martin Luther King Jr.

“The overall message that we are trying to get to the kids is that they play the pivotal role in making the changes that they want to see in the world. Our youth are truly the future,” says Raven Wilson, coordinator of the event.

Tuesday’s event is not the first time the program has been held, however, it is the first time the entire school got the chance to attend. Teachers say it's important for students to know what Black History Month means for them.

