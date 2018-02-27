Russell County Sheriff's deputy lends helping hand to stranded driver

A Russell County Sheriff's deputy was seen lending a much needed helping hand on the roadway Tuesday.

When Deputy Lon Russell saw a woman stranded near Seale, AL after a tire blow-out, he did not hesitate to stop and help.

Russell assisted the woman in changing her blown out tire on Highway 431.

Russell is also the safety director at Russell County High School.

